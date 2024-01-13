Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival Opens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2024 | 11:47 PM
Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday inaugurated the two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival -2024 here at the Sindh Museum
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Minister for Information Syed Muhammad Ahmed Shah on Saturday inaugurated the two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival -2024 here at the Sindh Museum.
Renowned educationist Mehtab Akber Rashdi, Director General of Sindh Culture Department Munawar Ali Mahesar and Director General Information Saleem Khan, and other notables were also present on the occasion.
The minister took round of various stalls established in premises of Sindh Museum.
Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Shah said that literature, culture and music festivals created tolerance among people irrespective of the language they spoke.
"I love and respect the people of all nationalities living in Pakistan and have always taken steps to remove hatred and differences among them," he added.
Felicitating the organizers of festival, the minister said that like business activities, entertainment activities like festivals were equally important for the citizens.
Children of various schools presented tableaus in the inaugural session of Hyderabad Literature festival.
According to Managing Director of the academy for the Promotion of Art, Literature and Literacy (APAL) Izhar Soomro, the visitors would enjoy cultural events such theater, a youth Mushaira, musical nights, dance performances, Qawwali night and stage dramas.
The students of Institute of Art and Design of University of Sindh, Jamshoro would display their art works at an exhibition, he said.
Earlier, he visited book stalls established in court yard of Sindh Museum by different publishing institutes like Ehsaas Publications, Fiction House, Daniyal Book Store, Star Publication, Oxford, Saamroti publishers, Gashti Kitab Bhar, Sindh culture Department, Reegal Point, Chandoki Publication,Elsa Kitab Ghar and Pacock Book Stall.
Several stalls were also setup by women displaying traditional Sindhi clothes, embroidery work by Parveen Siraj Abro Crochet work, Mir Collection Boutique, Thread Zone, M.K ideas, Sidra Art world.
Recent Stories
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office
218 farmers booked for water theft
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle3 minutes ago
-
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan4 minutes ago
-
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery4 minutes ago
-
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in election 20244 minutes ago
-
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing site Minapin Nagar4 minutes ago
-
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline until 11 pm Saturday35 minutes ago
-
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP33 minutes ago
-
Allegiance with PML-N surpasses personal gains: Talal33 minutes ago
-
PTI-N leader denies electoral alliance with PTI33 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO visits WASA head office33 minutes ago
-
218 farmers booked for water theft33 minutes ago