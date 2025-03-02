Two-day Aawaz Forum " Empowering Communities, Amplifying Voices" Held
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) A two-day learning and experience sharing forum titled "Empowering Communities, Amplifying Voices" organised by Aawaz II brought together members of community forums, civil society representatives and government stakeholders to showcase community-driven initiatives addressing critical social issues.
The forum demonstrated how sustained grassroots engagement has transformed local responses to gender-based violence (GBV), child marriage and social exclusion in programme districts across KP and Punjab.
British Council Country Director, James Hampson, emphasised the programme's remarkable impact, stating, 'This is a remarkable programme with more than 35 million people reached across 37 districts, of which more than 1 million have benefitted directly from Aawaz II.
The Aawaz partners, volunteers and communities have proved that when we work together, we can bring change together." Mr Ali Naqvi, UK Aid representative, echoed this view, highlighting how community-led initiatives are accelerating social behavioural change for enhancing inclusion of disadvantaged groups.
Mr Wazeer Zada, Focal Person to Chief Minister KP on Minorities Affairs, outlined increased resource allocation towards minority scholarships and interfaith harmony programmes.
Additional Inspector General Punjab Police, Muhammad Azhar Akram highlighted institutional reforms through Tahafuz and Meesaq Centres, demonstrating how community feedback shapes government responses to GBV. Panel discussions focused on behaviour change from grassroots to policy level, featuring key initiatives from both programme provinces.
The forum spotlighted the transformative role of women and youth in community change. Through participatory dialogue, panellists and audience members examined how women from diverse backgrounds are reshaping social narratives.
Renowned activist Ms Zahida Hameed Qureshi emphasised the need for increased social inclusion of persons with disabilities, while representatives of religious minorities and transgender persons advocated for safe spaces promoting dialogue between vulnerable groups and wider communities.
Implemented by the British Council and supported by FCDO, Aawaz II promotes social mobilisation through its network of village forums, district forums and Aawaz Aagahi Centres.
These platforms have become safe spaces where communities, especially vulnerable groups, steer efforts for social and behavioural change.
