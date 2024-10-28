Two-day Advanced Clubfoot Treatment Course Concludes At Nathiagali
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A successful two-day Advanced Clubfoot Treatment Provider Course concluded at Nathiagali, organized in collaboration with the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar and MiracleFeet USA.
The course was attended by selected orthopedic surgeons, physiotherapists, and orthotists from across the country.
Medical professionals of the Paraplegic Centre, Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Swat Group of Hospitals, Children’s Hospital & Health Institute Multan, Meo Hospital Lahore, and the National Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences Islamabad also participated.
Dr. Muhammad Saqib from Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Dr. Khkula Imtiaz from the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, Dr. Sajjad Ahmed, and Dr. Muhammad Nasir Nawaz from Saidu Group of Hospitals provided hands-on training.
Prof. Alam Zeb, Medical Director and Senior Orthopedic Surgeon at MTI Abbottabad, not only himself participated in the program but also ensured the course’s official registration with the DME at MTI Abbottabad, granting participants Continuing Medical education (CME) credential hours.
In the closing ceremony, Chairman of the board of Governors of the Paraplegic Centre and former Finance Secretary, Zia-ur-Rehman, attended as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the participants.
Chief Executive Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas and MiracleFeet Program Manager for South Asia, Dr. Faisal Imtiaz, encouraged the participants to serve humanity with unwavering dedication and selflessness, aiming for both worldly and spiritual rewards.
