Two-day "Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest" Commences At Al-Hamrah Hall

Sat 11th January 2020

The two-day Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest commenced here on Saturday at Al-hamrah Hall attracting local as well international speakers

On the first day which attracted large participants including politicians, economists,analysts, journalists, musicians and many others. The series of events including seminars,discussions, exhibitions and musical performances were held on politics, economy, journalism, art, culture and other topics.

Pakistan's former ambassador to Iran Asif Durrani, former UN Special Representative to Iraq Ambassador Ashraf Jahangir Qazi, Scholar Barnett Rubin, and former Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Waheed Arshad (retd) spoke on the panel with Mosharraf Zaidi.

A panel with members of the Task Force headed by Dr Ishrat Husain presented and discussed its agenda of changes to the bureaucratic structure of Pakistan.

The first day also featured two discussions on the media, with one organised by the Chevening Journalism programme focusing on `Fake News,' and the other featuring veteran journalists Mansoor Ali Khan, Fahd Hussain, Owais Tohid and Maria Memon.

The role and future of universities was discussed by a high powered panel featuring the former Chancellor of Berkeley, Professor Nicholas Dirks, HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, Kinnaird College Principal Dr Rukhsana David, LUMS School of Education Dean Dr Tahir Andrabi, and moderated by Senator Musadik Malik.

The first day also featured a series of book launches with the life of Freda Bedi, who was a freedom fighter in Lahore, and then later became a Buddhist nun, being described by author Andrew Whitehead in conversation with Moneeza Hashmi. Professor Supriya Gandhi's meticulously researched book brought the life of Prince Dara to people in Lahore again, where he lived for a long time.

The event involving more than 50 panels featuring over a hundred speakers would end on Sunday, January 12.

