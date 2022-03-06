Two-day Agri. Youth Festival to start from Mar 11

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Two-day Agricultural Youth Festival being organized by Barani Agricultural Research Institute, (BARI) Chakwal would start from March 11.

According to Director BARI Chakwal, Muhammad Rafique Dogar, the objective of the festival is to showcase the latest agri-technologies and agri-business ideas to the talented youth in collaboration with collaborators from public and private sectors.

The event would also provide a platform to various value chain players/stakeholders to showcase their agricultural products and interact with students, farmers and civil society members.

"We are also going to organize a Water Purification Filter Development Challenge at the event on March 12 and the students from various educational institutes are being encouraged to participate in the program," he said adding, the event would be open for the visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

According to a spokesman, BARI is a multi-crop and multi-disciplinary R&D organization working on more than 40 crops strategically important for enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability of farming communities in rainfed region on sustainable basis.

The institute is developing applied Agro-technologies and contributing greatly to Agri. Transformation Plan by focusing on transforming Potohar region into a high value agriculture valley.

The institute is recognized as hub of olive R&D activities in the country and a technology park for rainfed Agri-business as well.

He said, BARI is planning to arrange visit of the guests to the stalls showcasing agri-business products, organize agri. competitions and manage exposure visits to BARI experimental orchards/GPUs of various high value crops including olives, Blackberry, Pistachio, Fig, Avocado, oranges, nectarines, Barani canola, wheat and the state of the art cold-press olive oil extraction unit.

Various value-added products being commercialized by the R&D collaborators such as olive oil, pickles, jams, olive bakery products, honey, peanuts, plants and other products would also be available for sale at the event, he added.

