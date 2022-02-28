UrduPoint.com

Two Day Agricultural Show 2022 Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 11:16 PM

The two-day Agricultural Show 2022, held at Sargodha University, concluded here on Monday

The two-day Agricultural Show 2022, held at Sargodha University, concluded here on Monday.

More than 75 stalls of modern agricultural machinery, equipment, modern crops, seeds, modern fertilizers, citrus and other agricultural products were set up in the two-day agricultural exhibition jointly organized by the Department of Agriculture, Government of Punjab, University of Sargodha and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce.

The multi-purpose exhibition was held for the first time in Sargodha district, and was attended by a large number of exporters, traders and farmers from across the country, including ministers, delegates from France and Nigeria, and officials from the Agriculture department.

On the second day of the exhibition, Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar visited the agricultural stalls.

At the end of the Agricultural Show, a closing ceremony was held in which Commissioner Sargodha Division Nabil Javed, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Special Secretary Agriculture (Marketing) Punjab Waqar Hussain, Additional Secretary (Planning) Agriculture Shereen Naz, Importers, Exporters, Farmers and large number of people participated.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor UOS Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar emphasized on students to come forward in the field of agriculture and equip them with modern research & technology. "Agriculture sector is our priority as it contributes massively in our economy, but we need more innovation in the field like precision agriculture to maximize the yield and to uplift the living standard of our farmers" said by the Vice Chancellor.

He said that the University of Sargodha has been playing its due role in the socio-economic development.

Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed said that holding of Agriculture Show is undoubtedly a matter of pride for Sargodha district.

''Holding this exhibition will strengthen the ties between the farmers and the industry of Sargodha and especially," he said.

The Commissioner said that most of the population of the country is linked with agriculture sector while 63% of the country's exports depended on agriculture.

Vice President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Hassan Yousuf extended special thanks to Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and Resident Officer Faheem Arshad for their help in making the event a success.

>