Two-day Agriculture, Food Security venture SPARK concludes

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organized a two-day Agriculture and Food Security venture SPARK wherein more than 55 universities and industry stalls were set up for business ideas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) organized a two-day Agriculture and Food Security venture SPARK wherein more than 55 universities and industry stalls were set up for business ideas.

The topic of fodder cultivation in the context of climate change was also discussed.

An international conference was also organized which was chaired by Federal Secretary National Food Security Captain (R) Muhammad Mehmood wherein researchers from America, Argentina, China, Algeria and representatives of various organizations participated.

He congratulated the varsity and faculty for organizing a splendid event. Such programs are proof of cooperation between industry and academia he said adding that the work of universities is research, and this institution is performing its duty well.

Daniel H. Putnam from the University of California Davis, USA also explained the needs of Alfalfa cultivation and marketing in Pakistan. He said that Alfalfa has the best production potential in Pakistan. This includes uniform seed germination and high-quality grass management.

Dr. Daniel Bacigalp from Argentina elaborated on the trends in Alfalfa cultivation in the near future. He said that the purpose of cultivation of Alfalfa is to produce good quality fodder, resistance to weed-killing pests, high yield, tolerance to climate stress and high forage quality. Timothy Blank, Director of Seed Certification at UC Davis, explained the certified seed production system for forage crops.

He also explained about the production of certified seed for various fodder crops and the issues in their production.

MNSUA VC, Dr. Asif Ali explained the importance of fodder and dairy. He said that there is a severe shortage of fresh milk and dairy production in Pakistan due to the non-availability of good-quality fodder. He added that especially in developing countries emphasized on the mechanized production and storage of fodder to meet the needs of livestock.

He said that developed countries have about 33% of the total number of cattle in the world, yet they produce 80% of the world's milk demand and 60% of meat demand. While the developing world has two-thirds of livestock, they contribute only 20% of milk and 34% of meat production.

Prof. Dr. Tanveer Ahmed explained in detail the strategy of feeding and nutrition for animals. He said that health special care, treatment and proper materials as well as food are needed to bring the animals back to health.

A total of 46 research papers were presented at the conference. Apart from this, in the Agriculture and Food Security Venture Spark, (IM) Science Peshawar University got the first position Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture got the second position Lasbella University of Agriculture got the third position, while 10 Business Ideas were registered.

APP/mjk