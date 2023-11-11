Two-day All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest concludes at Cadet College Larkana

The two-day 25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2023 concluded on Saturday at Cadet College Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The two-day 25th All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent Contest (APEITC) 2023 concluded on Saturday at Cadet College Larkana.

The contest was organized by the Cadet College Larkana and saw the participation of over 30 elite institutions from around the country.

Director Iqbal academy Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi was the chief guest on the concluding day of the contest. He appreciated the hospitality of the institution and admired that such competition was being held in college for promoting the message of Dr. Iqbal’s poetry.

He also congratulated those students who got trophies for their Institutions and all those who so warmly participated in this talent Contest organized by Cadet College Larkana.

On the occasion the Principal of the college Brig. Ghulam Raza welcomed the chief-guest and other guests and highlighted the performance of the college regarding the academic and extra curriculum activities.

He said that All Pakistan Elite Institutions Talent contest and Hifz-e-Iqbal Competition was being celebrated in the college since last 25 years and the cadets of the college getting the positions from the BISE Larkana examinations in their academic careers which will give them a proper guideline to select their future careers in life and livelihood.

Brigadier Ghulam Raza (SI) M, Principal, Cadet College Larkana told the audience that Dr. Allam Muhammad Iqbal was Mohsin of Pakistan. He alos said that he was the best guideline to Young ones.

In the end Principal Cadet College Larkana said to the audience that he was grateful to all the participants of the two-day contest that you all have come far from areas to showcasing their ability, seeking Knowledge, making new friends and set your destiny with untiring efforts as nothing is impossible. He also thanked Brigadier Muhammad Usman, Principal Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls cadet college Larkana for hosting Female Guest and participants.

Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi, Brigadier Usman Rafique and Brigadier Ghulam Raza (SI) M also distributed shields and prizes among the position holders in Hifz-e-qbal Competition, Essay writing competition, Declamation contest, Squash competition and other position holder students who participated in all Pakistan Elite Institution Talent Contest who has came from more than 30 famous Institutions from all over the country.