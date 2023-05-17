Two-day art exhibition held in SBBWU

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The Department of Art and Design, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Culture and Tourism Authority arranged a two-day painting and art exhibition in which final-year students showcased their work.

The main objective of this exhibition was to promote female artists of KP and encourage them to venture and show talent in the field of arts and design. More than 20 paintings were displayed expressing themes through various sub-projects.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of visitors including professionals who showed deep interest in the hard work of the students and also acknowledged the level of professional expertise of students, Prof.

Dr. Safia Ahmed, Vice Chancellor while expressing her views appreciated the work of students and faculty members.

She said that the promotion of culture was of utmost importance and we as a university make sure that with every passing day a new opportunity and a new exposure platform is being provided to the students.

She said, "We desire to expand the dynamics of linkages for benefit of students and appreciated KP Culture and Tourism Authority for joining hands in order to encourage the Student's work. Such collaborations lead to encouragement, confidence building and a way to open opportunities for the students."