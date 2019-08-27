Two-day Azadi Cultural Mela inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal inaugurated a two-day Azadi Cultural Mela at PILAC complex, Qadafi stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal inaugurated a two-day Azadi Cultural Mela at PILAC complex, Qadafi stadium here on Tuesday.

Famous poet Wasi Shah, senior tv columnist Suleman Abid, Shah Nawaz Khan, Ali Tahir, Dr Mehnaz Hassan, Pervez Kaleem and Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Director Dr Sughra Sadaf were also present.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that social and cultural activities help in promoting peace in the society.

Poetry, drama, music, drum beating and other kinds of social and literary activities get close people from all walks of life, he added.

Earlier, two-day cultural mela "Hum Ahang Punjab, Rang Dharti" was held here under the auspices of Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC).

In the first day, students, teachers, representatives of district government and civil society participated in it.