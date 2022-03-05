UrduPoint.com

Two-day "Bangle, Handicraft Exhibition" In Hyderabad From Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2022 | 07:49 PM

The Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing a two-day Handicrafts and Bangles Exhibition in Hyderabad from Sunday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organizing a two-day Handicrafts and Bangles Exhibition in Hyderabad from Sunday.

According to the TDAP spokesperson, the Handicrafts and Bangles Exhibition will be held at Mustafa Park of the Expo Centre, Preetabad on March 06 and 07 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

TDAP Deputy Director Ashiq Hussain Khoso invited the families to pay a visit to the "Exhibition and Sale Festival" and explore cultural products.

For promotion of the bangle and handicraft industry, 57 stalls will be set up to display the bangles and handicrafts. Four universities and 4 DCs will also display their pavilions at the Expo Centre.

The fun and food facilities were being arranged for children and the families in the exhibition, the spokesperson said.

