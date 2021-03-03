Two day book exhibition kicks off in GC University Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A two- day exhibition of books written by Professor Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti of Government College University on Wednesday kicked off at the central library of the varsity.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh inaugurated the exhibition and said Bhatti had done a herculean task and given to the nation more than 200 books.

Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh advised the students to get benefit of his presence in the GC University and along with the subject they should learn writing skills from Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti.

Students from different departments visited the exhibition in large numbers and showed great interest in books on different subjects.

Prof. Bhatti has written books in a great number. Besides his scores of textbooks on different subjects he also wrote Grammar and General Knowledge books and compiled dictionaries. His poetry book "Unshed Tears" has recently been published which has brought him into the spotlight. In this book his titular poem Unshed Tears is believed to be the longest English poem ever written by any Pakistani poet.

The exhibition will continue for two days.