Two-day books festival arranged in Orakzai merged district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :For the First time in the history of merged district, the district administration of Orakzai merged district on Thursday arranged a two-day book-festival to encourage youth to read books instead of relying on digital media.

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Javed Marwat while Deputy Commissioner Asif Rahim was also present on the occasion. The commissioner on the occasion said that in today's digital age, the youth had left the reading habit, adding that the books tell us about the thinking and history.

He said the purpose of arranging the book festival was to encourage youth to develop reading habit and make this bond stronger.

On the occasion, the participating youth welcomed the event.