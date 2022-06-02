UrduPoint.com

Two-day Books Festival Arranged In Orakzai Merged District

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Two-day books festival arranged in Orakzai merged district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :For the First time in the history of merged district, the district administration of Orakzai merged district on Thursday arranged a two-day book-festival to encourage youth to read books instead of relying on digital media.

The festival was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Javed Marwat while Deputy Commissioner Asif Rahim was also present on the occasion. The commissioner on the occasion said that in today's digital age, the youth had left the reading habit, adding that the books tell us about the thinking and history.

He said the purpose of arranging the book festival was to encourage youth to develop reading habit and make this bond stronger.

On the occasion, the participating youth welcomed the event.

Related Topics

Kohat Reading Media Event

Recent Stories

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Dep ..

Will Hollywood be ready to welcome back Johnny Depp or Amber Heard?

40 minutes ago
 Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

1 hour ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

2 hours ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

3 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.