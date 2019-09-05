UrduPoint.com
Two-day Brazilian Soul & Food Festival On Sept 18 In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :A two-day 'Brazilian Soul Food and Music Festival' featuring Brazilian Chef and a musical performance by a renowned Brazilian DJ would be held here in Federal capital on September 18.

The participants will have an opportunity to enjoy Brazilian food and experience the exotic cuisine of Rio de Janeiro along with musical performances.

Brazilian cuisine varies greatly by region, reflecting the country's mix of native and immigrant populations and its continental size as well.

Barbecued meat is a�Brazilian speciality. Picanha (rump) is the most popular cut and it is seasoned with only salt before it's cooked to perfection. The thick layer of fat is charred and the tender, pink, smokey middle falls apart in your mouth. Picanha is one of the highlights you'll find at a�Brazilian barbecue�but there plenty of others including�wild boar and chicken hearts.

Moqueca is�delicious fish stew�which is served piping hot in a clay pot. There are various regional variations of the dish but the basic ingredients are�fish, tomatoes, onions, and coriander�(though this doesn't do it justice!). In some places coconut milk is used to make the sauce creamier.

The�Brazilian "cheese bread"�originates from the Minas Gerais, a region in the south. The light, fluffy rolls became�popular in the 1950s�though recipe dates back centuries. The dough is made from cassava flour and queijo Minas, a�Brazilian soft cheese. They can be eaten at any time of the day as a snack and they are also popular for breakfast, served with cheese and jam.

