UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Broghil Festival To Start From September 5: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Two-day Broghil Festival to start from September 5: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday said the provincial government decided to hold a two-day Broghil Festival to start from September 5 to 6 at Broghil National Park, Upper Chitral.

The Chief Minister has directed the tourism department to start preparations for the festival.

All preparations and arrangements should be completed in time for successful organization of the festival, the Chief Minister directed the concern authorities.

Horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, tug of war, wrestling, foot ball, cricket, marathon, fire-works and other local traditional sports competitions will be held at the festival.

Various aspects of ancient and unique culture will be highlighted in the festival. Exhibitions of traditional items, food and music will also be an important part of the festival.

The tourists will enjoy the culture, atmosphere, wild animals and natural beauty of the area.

A tent village will also be set up for the convenience of tourists. Provision of all possible facilities to festival participants and tourists would be ensured.

Established in 2010, the Broghil National Park is a treasure of wild indigenous and migratory fauna especially of Pamirian and Siberian bird species.

The valley has about 30 freshwater lakes of various sizes, which present breathtaking sights.

The Broghil valley, bordering the Wakhan corridor of Afghanistan, is situated about 250 km from Chitral city.

Its extended glaciers, incredible wildlife, scattered wetlands, rich wilderness, green meadows and mightymountains are the main tourism potential of the area.

Related Topics

Cricket Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Music Polo Marathon Chitral September All From Government

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad applogizes to PM Imran Khan, cricket ..

14 minutes ago

Al-Azizia reference: IHC admits for hearing an app ..

55 minutes ago

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

1 hour ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

1 hour ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.