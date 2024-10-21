Two-day business competition concludes at UoP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Freedom Pitch 2024, a two-day business competition, concluded successfully at the University of Peshawar's Business Incubation Center.

Despite the week-long internet suspension, the event was held as per schedule and was attended by more than 150 students from various universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event was organized by National Influencers in collaboration with the Business Incubation Center, Makkah Agency, Students for Liberty, Ladies of Liberty Alliance, Liberty International and 3S Dealer of Honda Motorcycles Peshawar.

It was aimed at empowering graduate and undergraduate students about business opportunities and regulatory challenges and contributing to policy making in Pakistan.

At the event, 150 youth from various academic fields were selected to participate in discussions, workshops and a business plan competition, which carried a prize of Rs 100,000.

Experienced speakers including CEO Makkah Agency, Atif Shehzad and CEO Al Jabran Enterprises Adnan Jalil shared their experiences.