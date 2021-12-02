UrduPoint.com

Two-day Business Expo Starts At UoP

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A two-day business expo started here at University of Peshawar, Sheikh Taimour Academic Block with an aim to bring together all important stakeholders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provided opportunity to youth to showcase their businesses and explore new growth opportunities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan inaugurated the business expo here and termed it imperative for digital and technology based development.

He called for developing a liaison between education and industrial sector and said that it would help exploring new markets for our skilled workforce.

The event will host participants from academia, industry, business community, government institutions, social sector organizations and independent experts. They will participate in a variety of activities including exhibiting product and services by the entrepreneurs, projecting new ideas and getting expert opinion and holding discussions and networking events.

The other activities included exhibition booth, networking opportunities, job opportunities, financial workshop, resume writing assistance, potential onsite interviews, business plan competition and business resources.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said the university is providing a platform for creating mutually beneficial relationships that could re-ignite the historically recognized entrepreneurial spirit of this geography.

Director IMS Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan said the expo was being organized to meet the challenges of dynamics global business environment, inculcate the sense of citizenship responsibility through communal involvement.

