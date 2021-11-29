UrduPoint.com

Two-day Business Expo To Start At University Of Peshawar On Dec 1

Mon 29th November 2021

Two-day business expo to start at University of Peshawar on Dec 1

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The two day business expo would start at University of Peshawar, Sheikh Taimour Academic Block on December 1 with an aim to bring together all important stakeholders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide opportunity to youth to showcase their businesses and explore new growth opportunities.

The event will host participants from academia, industry, business community, government institutions, social sector organizations and independent experts. They will participate in a variety of activities including exhibiting product and services by the entrepreneurs, projecting new ideas and getting expert opinion and holding discussions and networking events.

The other activities included exhibition booth, networking opportunities, job opportunities, financial workshop, resume writing assistance, potential onsite interviews, business plan competition and business resources.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said the university is providing a platform for creating mutually beneficial relationships that can re-ignite the historically recognized entrepreneurial spirit of this geography.

Director IMS Prof Dr Sajjad Ahmad Khan said that the expo is being organized to meet the challenges of dynamics global business environment, inculcate the sense of citizenship responsibility through communal involvement.

