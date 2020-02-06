UrduPoint.com
Two-day Calligraphy Classes In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:40 PM

Two-day calligraphy classes in Islamabad

Hangout has arranged two-day Calligraphy Classes titled, The "Art of Calligraphy Classes" to learn a new skill and unleash inner interest of calligraphy lovers on January 8 and 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Hangout has arranged two-day Calligraphy Classes titled, The "Art of Calligraphy Classes" to learn a new skill and unleash inner interest of calligraphy lovers on January 8 and 9.

The classes were aimed to beautify handwriting as calligraphy is considered a great source of creativity.

Calligraphy is just a beautiful art form and it's a way of writing mindfully whilst creating something stunning at the same time, an official said.

He said that citizen of twin cities get ready to learn a new skill and unleash their inner artist .

He said that classes were being arranged for the calligraphy lovers to put their creative ideas on page with beautifully skilled writing.

