Two-day capacity building training judges/qazis begins at KPJA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A two-day capacity-building training for judges/qazis on ‘Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants—Acts, Rules, and Legislative Amendments’ commenced at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA) on Friday.

The training programme has been organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Complete Human Resource Solutions (CHRS), in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Peshawar.

The aims and objectives of the 2-day training programme are to explore the legal frameworks, improve understanding of investigative and evidentiary challenges, enhance capacity for adjudication of these complex issues, and promote a victim-centered approach of the judicial officers.

Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General, KP Judicial Academy was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Mr. Zia Ur Rahman, Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director Research & Publication, Mr. Dost Muhammad Khan, Senior Director Adminstration, and other directors and officers of the Academy and representatives of UNODC and CHRS also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Jehanzeb Shinwari, DG, KPJA highlighted the aims and objectives of the training programme and stated that human trafficking and migrant smuggling are grave violations of human rights, and their growing trend demands a well-informed and sensitized judiciary.

He further highlighted that this 2-day training programme would serve as a vital platform to explore the legal frameworks, enhance understanding of investigative and evidentiary challenges, and promote a victim-centered approach in our justice system.

DG Academy added that this collaborative effort would strengthen our collective resolve to uphold justice, protect the vulnerable, and ensure the rule of law. Furthermore, it would foster a more equitable and transparent legal system for all individuals involved.

APP/aqk