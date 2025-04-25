Two-day Capacity Building Training Judges/qazis Begins At KPJA
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) A two-day capacity-building training for judges/qazis on ‘Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants—Acts, Rules, and Legislative Amendments’ commenced at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA) on Friday.
The training programme has been organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Complete Human Resource Solutions (CHRS), in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy Peshawar.
The aims and objectives of the 2-day training programme are to explore the legal frameworks, improve understanding of investigative and evidentiary challenges, enhance capacity for adjudication of these complex issues, and promote a victim-centered approach of the judicial officers.
Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General, KP Judicial Academy was chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Mr. Zia Ur Rahman, Dean Faculty, Dr. Qazi Ataullah, Senior Director Research & Publication, Mr. Dost Muhammad Khan, Senior Director Adminstration, and other directors and officers of the Academy and representatives of UNODC and CHRS also attended the ceremony.
Addressing the participants, Jehanzeb Shinwari, DG, KPJA highlighted the aims and objectives of the training programme and stated that human trafficking and migrant smuggling are grave violations of human rights, and their growing trend demands a well-informed and sensitized judiciary.
He further highlighted that this 2-day training programme would serve as a vital platform to explore the legal frameworks, enhance understanding of investigative and evidentiary challenges, and promote a victim-centered approach in our justice system.
DG Academy added that this collaborative effort would strengthen our collective resolve to uphold justice, protect the vulnerable, and ensure the rule of law. Furthermore, it would foster a more equitable and transparent legal system for all individuals involved.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two-day capacity building training judges/qazis begins at KPJA4 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyzstan envoy meets Hanif Abbasi4 minutes ago
-
Experts call for enhancing B2B collaboration between Pakistan & China under CPEC 2.04 minutes ago
-
Somali delegation concludes study visit to BISP, lauds Pakistan’s social protection model4 minutes ago
-
Role of media, security situation of KP discussed in seminar at Miranshah4 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns blast in Quetta, pays tribute to martyred FC personnel14 minutes ago
-
Consumer Protection Council meeting held24 minutes ago
-
CM visits Warraich family residence, offers condolences34 minutes ago
-
Commissioner approves revised estimates for 14 infrastructure projects44 minutes ago
-
Students educated on heatstroke, preventive measures54 minutes ago
-
Govt business-friendly policies praised for revitalising national economy54 minutes ago
-
Govt’s initiatives lauded for women empowerment1 hour ago