Two-day capacity building workshop for Sindh lawmakers, officials starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has organized a two-day capacity building workshop for the lawmakers of the Sindh Assmebly and bureaucrats for support of more comprehensive and goal-oriented legislation on extremism under National Action Plan.

More than 24 members of Sindh Assembly belonging to different political parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and senior officials of four different public bodies of the Sindh are participating in the two days' workshop, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

At the start of the workshop, Director SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas welcomed the participants and explained the objective and importance of the workshop. In his opening remarks, he said that basic responsibilities of the members are legislation for the welfare of the people and accountability of the public departments. He said that objective of the workshop is to enhance the capacity of the MPAs to oversight the implementation of the laws and build their capacity and understanding on extremism to find out ways how to curb extremism by legislation.

Pakistan is having very good legislations for every field of life but the problem is the implementation of these laws, said,Member board of directors (BOD) Ali Imran at SSDO.

He maintained, the causes of the poor implementation of the laws includes lack of Sub-Ordinate legislation known as Rules and the lack of resources allocation for the implementation of these laws.

It is the responsibility of the legislators to seek the performance and implantation reports from the public bodies to oversight the implementation of the laws, Ali added.

Director General at Parliamentary Affairs and Research in Punjab Assembly, Inayat Ullah Lak, briefed the participants about the oversight tools and procedures in the provincial assembly of Sindh. He explained the difference and importance of the assembly and government business rules and encourage the legislators to use their privilege including questions, adjournment motion, point of attentions for the accountability of the departments.

Former Director Law at Government of Punjab, Syed Mohsin Abbas explained background and objectives of the National Action Plan and briefed the participants about the role of the elected representatives and public officials to counter the violent extremism at local level.