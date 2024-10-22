Two-day Community Management Skills Training held in KP

A two-day Community Management Skills Training (CMST) was conducted for the office bearers of community institutions at Zangal Pate camp, Dargai, Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the UNHCR Pakistan funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A two-day Community Management Skills Training (CMST) was conducted for the office bearers of community institutions at Zangal Pate camp, Dargai, Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the UNHCR Pakistan funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees.

The project led by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is being locally implemented by Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA).

According to the PPAF, the training equipped 27 participants, including 12 women, with essential skills in social mobilisation, governance, project management, and leadership.

This initiative is aimed at empowering community leaders to plan and manage development activities, addressing social issues like health, education, and livelihoods.

The similar sessions have been planned for Afghan Refugees camps situated in project areas of Upper Dir and Killa Saifullah which will take place in the coming days.