Two-day Community Management Skills Training Held In KP
Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:24 PM
A two-day Community Management Skills Training (CMST) was conducted for the office bearers of community institutions at Zangal Pate camp, Dargai, Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the UNHCR Pakistan funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A two-day Community Management Skills Training (CMST) was conducted for the office bearers of community institutions at Zangal Pate camp, Dargai, Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the UNHCR Pakistan funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees.
The project led by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is being locally implemented by Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA).
According to the PPAF, the training equipped 27 participants, including 12 women, with essential skills in social mobilisation, governance, project management, and leadership.
This initiative is aimed at empowering community leaders to plan and manage development activities, addressing social issues like health, education, and livelihoods.
The similar sessions have been planned for Afghan Refugees camps situated in project areas of Upper Dir and Killa Saifullah which will take place in the coming days.
Recent Stories
Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook
Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..
Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar
Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soil or airspace' for attack
Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates outlook
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sale, use of vapes, hookah etc banned in district14 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews progress on development projects14 minutes ago
-
PESSI honours 15 highest contributors of 2023-2414 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques in KUST14 minutes ago
-
'PTI isolates itself by opposing 26th Constitutional Amendment'14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner listens to public complaints14 minutes ago
-
WASA takes tangible steps against dengue14 minutes ago
-
990 cardiac surgeries performed in 2024 at Cardiology Institute14 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi participates in International Expo 2024 in Istanbul14 minutes ago
-
Progress of wheat cultivation reviewed15 minutes ago
-
KP Information Commission acknowledges RTI advocates with awards24 minutes ago
-
6 kids beggars taken into protective custody24 minutes ago