Open Menu

Two-day Community Management Skills Training Held In KP

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Two-day Community Management Skills Training held in KP

A two-day Community Management Skills Training (CMST) was conducted for the office bearers of community institutions at Zangal Pate camp, Dargai, Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the UNHCR Pakistan funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A two-day Community Management Skills Training (CMST) was conducted for the office bearers of community institutions at Zangal Pate camp, Dargai, Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the UNHCR Pakistan funded Poverty Graduation Programme for Afghan Refugees.

The project led by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is being locally implemented by Initiative for Development and Empowerment Axis (IDEA).

According to the PPAF, the training equipped 27 participants, including 12 women, with essential skills in social mobilisation, governance, project management, and leadership.

This initiative is aimed at empowering community leaders to plan and manage development activities, addressing social issues like health, education, and livelihoods.

The similar sessions have been planned for Afghan Refugees camps situated in project areas of Upper Dir and Killa Saifullah which will take place in the coming days.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Dir Malakand Dargai Women Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outloo ..

Most markets fall as traders weigh US rates outlook

45 seconds ago
 Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

1 hour ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

2 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 05 paisa against dollar

47 seconds ago
 Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soi ..

Iran says neighbours won't allow use of their 'soil or airspace' for attack

50 seconds ago
Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates ..

Most Asian markets drop as traders weigh US rates outlook

52 seconds ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

4 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

4 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

4 hours ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

5 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan