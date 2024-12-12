Two-day Conference Concludes At GCU
Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 06:35 PM
A two-day conference titled “Innovations and Interventions: Enhancing Mental Health through Clinical Psychology” concluded at GC University Lahore
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A two-day conference titled “Innovations and Interventions: Enhancing Mental Health through Clinical Psychology” concluded at GC University Lahore.
Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali stressed the critical importance of mental health in developing countries like Pakistan. He remarked, “A lack of contentment is a major cause of mental health issues in our society. We must trust Allah and believe in our own efforts, knowing that He rewards our hard work.”
He further added that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by knowledge, piety, and dignity.
“A person worthy of respect is one who possesses knowledge and acts upon it. We must always honor such individuals,” he said.
In her closing remarks, Dr. Syeda Salma Hassan highlighted that the conference shed light on various aspects of mental health, offering valuable insights for both students and professionals.
The conference, organised by GCU’s Department of Psychology, in collaboration with the Pakistan Psychological Association, brought together psychologists, students, and individuals from diverse fields who engaged in meaningful discussions on improving mental health through clinical psychology.
Recent Stories
Businessmen urged to invest in minerals, mines industry to tap its potentials
Data valuable commodity of current era, can enhance productivity, drive economic ..
Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed A ..
Fisheries training, vital component of vocational education: VC GCU
Chairman PRCS advocates resilient communities at Int'l seminar in China
3-day polio campaign to start on Dec 16
Two-day conference concludes at GCU
Applications invited for 4 VCs' appointment
NACTA announces result of its first-ever 60-seconds reel competition
KP Sports’ Minister awards players with cash prizes
Sarfraz Bugti reaffirm govt's resolve to spend development budget of Rs 210 bill ..
GB Police officers visit safe city Islamabad for training
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Businessmen urged to invest in minerals, mines industry to tap its potentials1 minute ago
-
Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh Lahore Aulakh ..1 minute ago
-
Fisheries training, vital component of vocational education: VC GCU1 minute ago
-
3-day polio campaign to start on Dec 161 minute ago
-
Two-day conference concludes at GCU1 minute ago
-
Applications invited for 4 VCs' appointment14 minutes ago
-
NACTA announces result of its first-ever 60-seconds reel competition14 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti reaffirm govt's resolve to spend development budget of Rs 210 billion on public welfar ..14 minutes ago
-
GB Police officers visit safe city Islamabad for training14 minutes ago
-
'Robber' killed in encounter18 minutes ago
-
LPG dealers in Hazara division overcharging consumers16 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for beating wife, children16 minutes ago