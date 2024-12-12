Two-day conference concludes at GCU

A two-day conference titled “Innovations and Interventions: Enhancing Mental Health through Clinical Psychology” concluded at GC University Lahore

Addressing the closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali stressed the critical importance of mental health in developing countries like Pakistan. He remarked, “A lack of contentment is a major cause of mental health issues in our society. We must trust Allah and believe in our own efforts, knowing that He rewards our hard work.”

He further added that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by knowledge, piety, and dignity.

“A person worthy of respect is one who possesses knowledge and acts upon it. We must always honor such individuals,” he said.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Syeda Salma Hassan highlighted that the conference shed light on various aspects of mental health, offering valuable insights for both students and professionals.

The conference, organised by GCU’s Department of Psychology, in collaboration with the Pakistan Psychological Association, brought together psychologists, students, and individuals from diverse fields who engaged in meaningful discussions on improving mental health through clinical psychology.