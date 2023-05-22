Two-day conference on "Building collaboration between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women & Girls" started

A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women and Girls," organized by the Ministry of Human Rights, National Commission on the Status of Women, UNFPA and Rozan started at PC Bhurbhan on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women and Girls," organized by the Ministry of Human Rights, National Commission on the Status of Women, UNFPA and Rozan started at PC Bhurbhan on Monday.

The conference was being attended by officials from all the provincial and the Federal Government, representatives from the UN agencies, the donor community and civil society.

The objective of the conference is to strengthen the existing helplines established in response to gender-based violence throughout the country and address their challenges.

During two days event, the participants will share their experiences, and efforts will be made to find solutions to challenges faced by GBV helplines.

A set of recommendations drawn from the conference will be shared with the concerned government departments.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar said that awareness is very important about the helplines established for women.

She said that we want to form a national action plan regarding Gender Based Violence (GBV) to work with one indicator and certified data of GBV definition.

She said that this was the world's biggest challenge that among every three women, one woman faced violence during her life time.