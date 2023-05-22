UrduPoint.com

Two-day Conference On "Building Collaboration Between Gender-Based Violence Helplines For Women & Girls" Started

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Two-day conference on "Building collaboration between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women & Girls" started

A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women and Girls," organized by the Ministry of Human Rights, National Commission on the Status of Women, UNFPA and Rozan started at PC Bhurbhan on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A two-day national conference titled "Building Collaboration between Gender-Based Violence Helplines for Women and Girls," organized by the Ministry of Human Rights, National Commission on the Status of Women, UNFPA and Rozan started at PC Bhurbhan on Monday.

The conference was being attended by officials from all the provincial and the Federal Government, representatives from the UN agencies, the donor community and civil society.

The objective of the conference is to strengthen the existing helplines established in response to gender-based violence throughout the country and address their challenges.

During two days event, the participants will share their experiences, and efforts will be made to find solutions to challenges faced by GBV helplines.

A set of recommendations drawn from the conference will be shared with the concerned government departments.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar said that awareness is very important about the helplines established for women.

She said that we want to form a national action plan regarding Gender Based Violence (GBV) to work with one indicator and certified data of GBV definition.

She said that this was the world's biggest challenge that among every three women, one woman faced violence during her life time.

Related Topics

World United Nations Civil Society Women Event All From Government Share

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

26 minutes ago
 Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off fl ..

Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off flight

16 minutes ago
 Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inau ..

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

16 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

16 minutes ago
 Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

16 minutes ago
 Counter-Terrorist Operation Introduced in Russia's ..

Counter-Terrorist Operation Introduced in Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.