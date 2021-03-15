Two-day conference on cardiac diseases concluded at QAMC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The two-day conference on Cardiac diseases concluded at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur here on Monday.

Leading cardiologists of Pakistan attended the conference which was part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

QAMC Principal Prof Dr Shafqat Ali Tabassum presented shields and souvenirs to the visiting cardiologists and expressed gratitude for their participation in the conference.

Earlier, the 3D Skills Lab was inaugurated at the Cardiac Centre of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. The lab is second of its type in Pakistan after Agha Khan Hospital Karachi.

The cardiologists termed the establishment of the lab as a historical milestone. The lab will help in better diagnosis and treatment of heart patients.