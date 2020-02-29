UrduPoint.com
Two-day Conference On Child Abuse Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:51 PM

A two-day conference called to discuss policies and methods to tackle child abuse in Pakistan concluded here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :A two-day conference called to discuss policies and methods to tackle child abuse in Pakistan concluded here on Saturday.

The event was organised by Safer Society For Children (SSC) at Arfa Software Technology Park.

A comprehensive discussion was held on the subject by various panels of experts including Elinam Dellor and Nichole Michaels, Dr Naeem Zafar, Atif Adnan Khan, Redha Khalid, Naeem Aftab and others. The panels comprised of experts from Ohio State University, Sahil, Pahchaan, the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and academia.

The panels discussed a range of topics, including the biological cost of child abuse and neglect, national and regional efforts in combating abuse, child stunting, and parenting and child development.

The sessions were followed by the plenary, which highlighted solutions and efforts made to combat the issue of child sexual abuse in Pakistan.

The SSC also formally launched its free online course. The aim of the course was to equip stakeholders in a child's life to detect, report and talk about child sexual abuse, among a host of other important matters.

"Our team at SSC has been working with dedication to combat the issue in Kasur and Sheikhupura, and give people a platform to discuss collaborative policies to do the same in other regions," said Dr Izza Aftab, SSC programme director. "We're very pleased that we were able to identify solid solutions towards that end."

