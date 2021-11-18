Two-day conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The two-day international conference on Fiqr-e-Iqbal concluded at Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) here on Thursday.

The conference was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.

Guests of honour Sajada-e-Nasheen Darbar-e-Alia, Khawaja Ghulam Farid Khawaja Qutbuddin Faridi, while Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal participated online.

The conference was organized by the Department of Iqbaliat of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob recited a poem on love and struggle in connection with the battle of Yarmouk. He said that Allama Iqbal gave a metaphor in this poem that when one struggles with full faith, trust and passion of love, success will be achieved.

He also referred to the advice of "Budha Baloch" to the youth in Kalam Iqbal and said that Iqbal's poetry motivates the youth. He said that the Department of Iqbaliat was recently set up at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur so that the message of Iqbal could be spread nationally and internationally.

Prof. Dr Basira Umbereen, Director, Iqbal academy, Punjab University, said in her dissertation that the popularity of 'Kalam-e-Iqbal' and 'Afkar Iqbal' is increasing day by day all over the world and the Pakistani nation is also benefiting from 'Afkar Iqbal' and is deeply attached to them.

Dr Tanzeem Al-Firdous, Department of urdu, Karachi University, referring to Azeem Ahmed's book Iqbal Nai Tashkeel, said that Iqbal is included in the front page poets and thinkers. To understand Iqbal, it is necessary to know all the civilizations of ancient times. Iqbal's thoughts are for all mankind.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal congratulated the Vice-Chancellor on the establishment of the Department of Iqbaliat. He said that the message of both Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal was in the context of Quranic teachings that there is no compulsion in religion and we should be active for the betterment of humanity and creatures.

Prof. Dr Javed Hassan Chandio, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Languages said that the Department of Iqbaliat is new but the people working in it are very capable. The holding of the International Iqbal Conference is an indication that the people are doing their best. Allama Iqbal has given a message to put the scattered things together and put them in order. He gave thought to a nation in the subcontinent and unite it. He welcomed all the participants in the conference and congratulated Dr Rafiq-ul-Islam, Head of the Department of Iqbaliat and his entire team.

Meanwhile, in the concluding session held today, the Dean Faculty of Arts and Languages Prof. Dr Javed Hassan Chandio and Head Department of Iqbaliat Dr Rafiqul islam thanked the delegates of the conference. He also extended special thanks to the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for the special support of the conference. Prof. Dr Qazi Abid, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan, Directorate General of Public Relations Bahawalpur Nasir Hameed, Dr Muhammad Shehzad Rana of Department of Media Studies, Prof. Dr Shafiq Ahmed, Dr Abu Bakar, Khazan, Dr Fazal Mehmood, Dr Zeeshan Tabassum, Prof. Dr Wasif Iqbal Siddiqui, Prof. Dr Ashfaq Work, Prof. Dr Qasim Jalal, Dr Rozina Naqvi, Dr Ismat Durrani, Dr Ramzan Tahir, Dr Muhammad Asghar Sial, Dr Mazhar Abbas, Dr Muhammad Mumtaz Khan, Dr Farzana Riaz, Dr Asim Thaqleen Durrani, Prof. Qudratullah Shehzad, Prof. Noman Farooq, Leading Political and Social Personality Abdul Khaliq Qureshi, Leading Journalist and Columnist Muhammad Anwar Grewal, Distinguished Deans, Directors, Chairpersons and Distinguished Teachers, Elders of the City and University Students participated in large numbers.