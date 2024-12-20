Open Menu

Two-day Conference On Human Rights Concludes At SALU

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU

A two-day conference on Human Rights as the Foundation for Sustainable Peace concluded at the Students Society Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A two-day conference on Human Rights as the Foundation for Sustainable Peace concluded at the Students Society Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday. The event, organized by USAID and implemented by HamAhung CPDI with the support of SALU’s Students Society Center, brought together policymakers, academics, civil society members, transgender individuals, minorities, and government officials to deliberate on the importance of human rights, gender equality, and societal responsibilities.

The closing ceremony featured prominent speakers who reflected on the conference's outcomes and future directions.

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Prof Dr Muhammad Yousif Khushk presided over the ceremony. He emphasized the importance of productivity in eradicating poverty and fostering human rights, stating, “Human rights begin at home.” He advocated for the promotion of education and cultural norms through architecture that reflects societal values.

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi underscored the role of empathy in strengthening human rights.

He reminded attendees that “human rights start from birth,” stressing the collective responsibility of civil society in fostering a culture of equality and understanding. He also highlighted that events like this can guide the government and policymakers in drafting and implementing human rights protection policies, aligned with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948).

VC, University of Larkana,

Prof Dr Muhammad Usman Kerio discussed the real essence of human rights. He defined human rights as dignity and respect, emphasizing that sustainable peace can only be achieved through compassionate approaches rather than coercion.

Syed Fahad Ali Shah Jilani, Vice Chairman of the District Council Khairpur, warned of the consequences of a society lacking human rights, likening it to a jungle.

Dr. Ali Raza Lashari, Conference Secretary, presented the comprehensive recommendations and key takeaways from the event, developed through engaging panel discussions and thought-provoking dialogues..

Related Topics

Education Civil Society Guide Sukkur Larkana Khairpur Event From Government

Recent Stories

Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SA ..

Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU

2 minutes ago
 Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwa ..

Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala

2 minutes ago
 AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination w ..

AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA

2 minutes ago
 District admin to ensure road safety during sugarc ..

District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season

11 minutes ago
 Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulat ..

Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator

8 minutes ago
 Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spai ..

Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes

8 minutes ago
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad J ..

Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to pres ..

11 minutes ago
 Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazar ..

Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region

11 minutes ago
 Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RP ..

Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO

11 minutes ago
 Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA ele ..

Bilawal felicitates new body of PLU in PQA CBA elections

12 minutes ago
 18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection ..

18161 applicants scrutinised for social protection in AJK

19 minutes ago
 Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens ..

Providing better healthcare facilities to citizens priority: DC

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan