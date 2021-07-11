UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Conference On Neuropsychiatric Held At Parachinar

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Two-day conference on Neuropsychiatric held at Parachinar

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::A two-day conference organized by Pakistan Neurological Society and Pakistan Psychiatric Society was held at Governor Cottage Parachinar on Sunday to raise awareness on various diseases and disorders.

Prof. Dr. Ali Mufti, Prof. Dr Huma, Prof. Dr Zafar Mahmood, Prof. Dr. Mian Ayaz-ul-Haq, Dr. Mehtab Khan, Dr. Yadullah and Prof. Dr. Imran Khan presented their research works in this connection.

In the inaugural ceremony, Commandant Kurram Militia Col. Jameel-ur-Rehman, ADC Naeem Toro, DHO Dr.

Ataullah thanked the organizers for organizing the conference in Parachinar and said that numbers of such event should be held to create awareness among people.

At the end of the conference, Chairman Organizing Committee Prof. Mian Ayaz-ul-Haq, Information Secretary of Psychiatric Society Prof. Dr. Ali Mufti, Prof. Dr. Imran Khan and Dr. Amjad Fakhri Neurologists said that holding of such events were informative not only for doctors but people of the areas get advantages from modern research and technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Technology Governor Parachinar Sunday Event Mufti From

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

2 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

3 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

3 hours ago

Masdar City developed ‘smart garden’ teaches k ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.