Two-day conference on Neuropsychiatric held at Parachinar

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::A two-day conference organized by Pakistan Neurological Society and Pakistan Psychiatric Society was held at Governor Cottage Parachinar on Sunday to raise awareness on various diseases and disorders.

Prof. Dr. Ali Mufti, Prof. Dr Huma, Prof. Dr Zafar Mahmood, Prof. Dr. Mian Ayaz-ul-Haq, Dr. Mehtab Khan, Dr. Yadullah and Prof. Dr. Imran Khan presented their research works in this connection.

In the inaugural ceremony, Commandant Kurram Militia Col. Jameel-ur-Rehman, ADC Naeem Toro, DHO Dr.

Ataullah thanked the organizers for organizing the conference in Parachinar and said that numbers of such event should be held to create awareness among people.

At the end of the conference, Chairman Organizing Committee Prof. Mian Ayaz-ul-Haq, Information Secretary of Psychiatric Society Prof. Dr. Ali Mufti, Prof. Dr. Imran Khan and Dr. Amjad Fakhri Neurologists said that holding of such events were informative not only for doctors but people of the areas get advantages from modern research and technology.