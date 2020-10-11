UrduPoint.com
Two-day Conference On Olive Culture In Pakistan From Oct 20

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 08:40 PM

Two-day conference on Olive Culture in Pakistan from Oct 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :A two days International Conference on Olive Culture in Pakistan titled 'An Intervention for Combating Land, Water and Environment Desertification' will commence from Oct 20 in Khuzdar, Balochistan.

The conference is co-organized by Directorate of Research, Innovation and Commercialization University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, Balochistan is aimed at enhancing olive oil production in Pakistan.

About 500 participants including faculties, researchers, policy makers, traders, producers, students and other stake holders would share the knowledge on the theme of the conference.

Research papers could be submitted till Oct 15, 2020 and the accepted one's would be published in special edition of journal UET.

Pakistan has been constantly and chronically deficient in edible oil production with more than 80 percent of the domestic requirements are met through imports. Oilseed production in Pakistan receives less attention than staple and cash crops like wheat, rice, cotton and sugarcane.

