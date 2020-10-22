UrduPoint.com
Two-day Conference On Teaching Assessment Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Two-day conference on teaching assessment held

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Thursday organized a two-days national conference titled 'Promoting Teaching and Assessment of Higher Order Thinking Skills in 21st Century: Possibilities, Challenges and Way forward' in its campus

The core purpose behind this conference was to provide an opportunity to the educationists for strengthening the discourse on educational practices, latest research trends, prospects and challenges in teaching and assessment of higher order thinking skills across the disciplines.

Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr. Saima Hamid was a chief guest of the opening ceremony while keynote speaker was Dr. Nasir Mahmud, Dean, Faculty of Education, AIOU.

Dr Saima Hamid said that this conference was a joint venture of the Department of Education and the Department of English and such coordinations shall pave a way for future multidisciplinary collaboration and research.

She emphasized that the conference theme and objectives are pertinent to the current issues and challenges faced by universities in the country especially in relation to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

The development of higher order thinking skills is directly related to the development of Pakistan and it is the most neglecting aspect in our education system and that's why we face stagnation in certain educational development areas.

She expressed hope that these kinds of deliberations will lay out the map to realign the thinking and shall pave a path for all of us to achieve clarity in planning higher education. She urged senior faculty researchers to set realistic targets and devise expert teams to achieve them.

Dr. Nasir Mahmud focused on 'Assessment Challenges in Higher-Order Learning'. Dr. Nasir eloquently elaborated on the significance of higher order learning, skill development and their significance for the education sector in Pakistan. Moreover, he highlighted the reasons for the limited success of various educational policies which have been implemented at various levels in the last couple of decades.

He concluded his address by underscoring the need to contextualize learning at various levels.

