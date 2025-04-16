Open Menu

Two-day Consultative Workshop On Salt Mining Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Two-day consultative workshop on Salt Mining concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) National Productivity Organization(NPO) with the collaboration of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) and Salt Manufacturing Association of Pakistan(SMAP) conducted a two-day consultative workshop on Salt Mining titled 'Safe and Productive Mining at local hotel in Islamabad.

The workshop sought to equip participants with knowledge on modern mining techniques, processing methods, branding strategies, and export procedures for premium salt products.

Additional Secretary of Ministry of Industries& Productive Division Asad Salam Mahni talking on the occasion said it is encouraging to see such a diverse representation and meaningful engagement on a topic of national significance.

"It is our collective responsibility to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s salt and mining sector,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting industry stakeholders in enhancing their productivity and global competitiveness.

He extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and organizers for making the workshop successful.

Ismail Suttar, Founder Chairman SMAP, emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the local mining community.

"This workshop is exactly what our minerals sector needs and we are working day and night to uplift mine sector, improve extraction methods, and convert our rich mineral resources into value-added products for higher export potential," he added.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat ..

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat Imtiaz enjoys commentary along ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with ..

Emirates SkyCargo signs preferred partnership with Teleport

7 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts ..

Arabian Travel Market to gather global AI experts to explore new frontiers in tr ..

7 minutes ago
 M42 announces strategic investment, partnership wi ..

M42 announces strategic investment, partnership with leading biotech Juvenescenc ..

7 minutes ago
 RTA launches pilot operation of next-generation el ..

RTA launches pilot operation of next-generation electric bus

7 minutes ago
 IHC gives two-week time to Islamabad, Punjab polic ..

IHC gives two-week time to Islamabad, Punjab police for recovery of missing Afgh ..

15 minutes ago
Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after ..

Gold price reaches all-time high in Pakistan after consecutive second day increa ..

27 minutes ago
 Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jeh ..

Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Du ..

34 minutes ago
 MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision ado ..

MoF announces issuance of Ministerial Decision adopting OECD guidance, commentar ..

37 minutes ago
 Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conferen ..

Education Interface and Middle East Youth Conference kicks off tomorrow

38 minutes ago
 CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman ..

CBUAE appoints CEO, Managing Director of Ombudsman Unit ‘Sanadak’

52 minutes ago
 Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

Dubai to host GOTECH 2025 conference next week

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan