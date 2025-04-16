Two-day Consultative Workshop On Salt Mining Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) National Productivity Organization(NPO) with the collaboration of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) and Salt Manufacturing Association of Pakistan(SMAP) conducted a two-day consultative workshop on Salt Mining titled 'Safe and Productive Mining at local hotel in Islamabad.
The workshop sought to equip participants with knowledge on modern mining techniques, processing methods, branding strategies, and export procedures for premium salt products.
Additional Secretary of Ministry of Industries& Productive Division Asad Salam Mahni talking on the occasion said it is encouraging to see such a diverse representation and meaningful engagement on a topic of national significance.
"It is our collective responsibility to unlock the full potential of Pakistan’s salt and mining sector,” he stated.
He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting industry stakeholders in enhancing their productivity and global competitiveness.
He extended heartfelt gratitude to all participants and organizers for making the workshop successful.
Ismail Suttar, Founder Chairman SMAP, emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the local mining community.
"This workshop is exactly what our minerals sector needs and we are working day and night to uplift mine sector, improve extraction methods, and convert our rich mineral resources into value-added products for higher export potential," he added.
