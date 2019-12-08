Two-day crafts festival concludes

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :A two-day crafts festival, aiming to promote arts and crafts of the country on Sunday concluded here organized by Nomad Art and Culture Centre in collaboration with Cultural Diplomacy of Serena Hotel.

The visitors enjoyed live craftsmanship of the local craftsmen and took keen interest in buying handicrafts, ranging from regional textiles, handmade jewellery, block printed items and various arts and crafts.

Nageen Hayat, Director Nomad Art Gallery, said the aim of the festival was to revive the remote cultural diversity and traditional craft of the country.

She said "We are celebrating through collaborative initiatives with our partners to highlight our rich legacy.We believe that Pakistan has immense talent, potential and superb cultural heritage that need to be tapped".

Pakistan has a rich and diverse history of handicrafts. Every city has its own handicrafts specialty ranging from fabric, material, embroidery, to jewelry, carving, mirror work and other handicraft items.

Each color, style, design and motif carries with it a unique symbol portraying the culture of that particular area and builds on people's indigenous skills.

Meanwhile, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony was held here at Serena Hotel.

General Manager Serena Hotel welcomed the guests and said the event was organized to provide people with an opportunity to witness Christmas tree lighting.

He thanked participants including diplomats various countries for attending the colorful ceremony.