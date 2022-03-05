UrduPoint.com

Two-day Crafts Festival Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The management of Serena Hotels in collaboration with Nomad Gallery on Saturday organize a two-day Crafts Festival promoting arts and crafts of the country.

The festival aimed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Islamabad Serena Hotel and would celebrate the International Women Day, said a press release issued here.

The festival held at Bazaar Court Serena Hotel. The visitors will see the live craftsmanship of the local craftsmen and to buy handicrafts lovingly made ranging from regional textile, handmade jewelery, block printed items, arts and crafts.

>