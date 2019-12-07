UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-day Crafts Festival Starts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:41 PM

Two-day crafts festival starts

A two-day crafts festival was started here on Saturday, aiming to promote arts and crafts of the country, organized by Nomad Art and Culture Centre in collaboration with Cultural Diplomacy of Serena Hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A two-day crafts festival was started here on Saturday, aiming to promote arts and crafts of the country, organized by Nomad Art and Culture Centre in collaboration with Cultural Diplomacy of Serena Hotel.

The visitors have enjoyed live craftsmanship of the local craftsmen and took keen interest in buying handicrafts, ranging from regional textiles, handmade jewellery, block printed items and various arts and crafts.

An official of Nomad Art Gallery, said the aim of the festival was to revive and remote the cultural diversity and traditional craft of the country.

She said that we are celebrating through collaborative initiatives with our partners to highlight our rich legacy.

"We believe that Pakistan has immense talent, potential and superb cultural heritage that need to be tapped," she said.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has a rich and diverse history of handicrafts. Every city has its own handicrafts specialty ranging from fabric, material, embroidery, to jewelry, carving, mirror work and other handicraft items.

Each color, style, design and motif carries with it a unique symbol portraying the culture of that particular area and builds on people's indigenous skills.

The two-day crafts festival would continue till December 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hotel Jewelry Rawalpindi December Textile From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s economic team to appear before FATF t ..

3 minutes ago

Qatar FM says 'some progress' in mending Gulf rift ..

1 minute ago

Submarine Force-the Hallmark Of Pakistan Navy

29 minutes ago

NAB summons Mandviwalla in fake accounts case

30 minutes ago

Pakistan’s foreign debt rises by 1.29 per cent t ..

40 minutes ago

80 employees receive DEWA Volunteer Diploma in coo ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.