Two-day crafts festival starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A two-day crafts festival was started here on Saturday, aiming to promote arts and crafts of the country, organized by Nomad Art and Culture Centre in collaboration with Cultural Diplomacy of Serena Hotel.

The visitors have enjoyed live craftsmanship of the local craftsmen and took keen interest in buying handicrafts, ranging from regional textiles, handmade jewellery, block printed items and various arts and crafts.

An official of Nomad Art Gallery, said the aim of the festival was to revive and remote the cultural diversity and traditional craft of the country.

She said that we are celebrating through collaborative initiatives with our partners to highlight our rich legacy.

"We believe that Pakistan has immense talent, potential and superb cultural heritage that need to be tapped," she said.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has a rich and diverse history of handicrafts. Every city has its own handicrafts specialty ranging from fabric, material, embroidery, to jewelry, carving, mirror work and other handicraft items.

Each color, style, design and motif carries with it a unique symbol portraying the culture of that particular area and builds on people's indigenous skills.

The two-day crafts festival would continue till December 8.