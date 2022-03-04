UrduPoint.com

Two-day Crafts Festival Starts Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Two-day crafts festival starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The management Serena Hotels in collaboration with Nomad Gallery would organize a two-day Crafts Festival from March 5, promoting arts and crafts of the country.

Maleeha Lodhi likely to be the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony of two-day festival, said a Founder Director Nomad Gallery Nageen Hyat.

The festival aimed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Islamabad Serena Hotel and would celebrate the International Women Day.

The festival would be held at Bazaar Court Serena Hotel. The visitors will see live craftsmanship of the local craftsmen and to buy handicrafts lovingly made ranging from regional textile, handmade jewelery, block printed items,arts and crafts.

