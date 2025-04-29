Two-Day DFDI Forum commences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A two-day Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Digital Forum began on Tuesday, with participants from 45 countries attending the event.

Organized by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the FDI Digital Forum 2025 aims to position Pakistan as a key hub for digital investment, driving growth and innovation in the digital economy.

More than 40 companies and startups are showcasing their products, while over 35 ministers and government delegations from various countries are participating. The forum also features more than 30 international speakers and over 50 CEOs from leading global IT companies.

The forum serves as a strategic platform to reshape global digital investment trends, empower emerging economies, and promote technological advancement. Through discussions and collaborations, it is expected to create a favorable environment for foreign investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s digital sector.

Key discussions will focus on developing supportive regulatory frameworks, enhancing digital connectivity, and promoting investment-friendly policies.

The forum seeks to encourage cross-border digital investments, foster innovation, and accelerate economic growth.

The event has brought together investors, policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts from around the world to explore new opportunities in the digital economy.

The forum represents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its technological capabilities and establish itself as a center for innovation and investment.

With the global tech market increasingly turning to emerging economies for growth, the FDI Digital Forum provides Pakistan with a valuable platform to build international connections, forge partnerships, and influence global digital investment trends.