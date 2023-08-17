Open Menu

Two-day 'Dil Dil Pakistan Expo 2023'concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 10:15 PM

The two-day 'Dil Dil Pakistan Expo 2023' organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) ended successfully here on Thursday

On the last day of the Expo, Ambassadors of Indonesia and Azerbaijan also participated in the expo while Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha was the chief guest in the closing ceremony WCCI President Riffat Shaheen on the occasion said the purpose of the exhibition was to promote women's business activities.

She said that development was not possible without the participation of women in any field, adding employed women were essential for their families and the country's economic development.

WCCI President also appreciated the cooperation of the Punjab government and Rawalpindi administration in the success of the Expo.

During the two-day expo, 71 stalls of handicrafts, jewellery, cultural food, painting, small products, brass and copper products had been set up while domestic and foreign guests appreciated the efforts of WCCI for boosting women's trade activities.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Cantonment Qandeel Fatima, Group Leader Rawalpindi Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries Hina Mansub Khan, Founder President Asma Kanwal, and other women officials also participated in the Expo.

