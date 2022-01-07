UrduPoint.com

Two-day E Sports Tournament Being Held In Islamabad From Jan 8

Published January 07, 2022

Two-day E sports tournament being held in Islamabad from Jan 8

Gamers Galaxy is Pakistan's biggest E sports tournament being held in federal capital on January 8- 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Gamers Galaxy is Pakistan's biggest E sports tournament being held in Federal capital on January 8- 9.

The winning prize pool is 2 crore rupees. Gamers Galaxy is an initiative taken by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum's company Galaxy Racer, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The company is making a significant investment in technology sector in Pakistan through STZA Special Technology Zone Authority.

The two-day event will have gaming, tournament matches, panel discussions and a lot more and is free to attend for families. Opening ceremony is at 10 30am 8th Jan Saturday.

