Two-day elections' related training of police officers starts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) As part of security arrangements for upcoming general elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started two-day training of police officers from Friday.

The training session of police officers would continue till January 27, said the spokesman of the provincial election commission adding that the officers of the Election Commission would impart training to 265 police master trainers.

The master trainer officers would later train more police personnel.

The training has been started in Peshawar and Bannu simultaneously.

APP/adi