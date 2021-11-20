Two-day exhibition inaugurated at Sadiq Women University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Saeqa Imtiaz Asif and President Women Chamber of Commerce Mrs Rabia Usman inaugurated a two-day exhibition titled "My Story".

On the occasion, they visited stalls related to information technology, food, jewellery's designs and ready-made garments.

VC Prof. Dr Saeqa Imtiaz Asif said that it was a great pleasure that the Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur was organizing such a big event for the first time.

She said that the purpose of holding the "My story" exhibition was to make women believe that instead of being part of someone else's story, they should write their own story and prove how ideal they were for others.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the purpose of this exhibition was to provide a platform for women to bring their home business products to the public and the exhibition would provide the opportunities for young businesswomen to learn VC added.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor mentioned the late Shereen Arshad, former President Women Chamber of Commerce Bahawalpur and said that she played a key role in the development of women in Bahawalpur.

Speaking on the occasion, President Women Chamber of Commerce Rabia Usman said that apart from South Punjab, women entrepreneurs from Karachi, Peshawar and other parts of the country have come here to present their success story in this exhibition.

President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur Hafiz Muhammad Younis also addressed on the occasion.

Director Student Affairs Sadiq College Women University Fatima Mazhar, Deputy Director Nazia Zafar, Focal Person Najia Sarwar, Senior Vice President Women Chamber of Commerce Saira Zaheer, Vice President Shabana Zafar, Executive Members Halima Usman, Maryam Qasim, university teachers, students and residents of the city attended the exhibition.