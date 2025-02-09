Two-day Exhibition Showcases Multani Artisans' Products
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) A two-day exhibition, Ehad-e-Baharan, was organised to promote the products of Multani home-based artisans. The exhibition was inaugurated by renowned social leader Begum Farrukh Mukhtar, who visited the stalls alongside women entrepreneurs and appreciated the handcrafted items.
The event, held in Shadman Colony under the banner of Dynamic Duo, was arranged by Dr. Amna Mehmood Awan and Yasmeen Awan. The inauguration was attended by prominent figures, including Tahira Najam, Masooma Sibtain, Tahmina Munir, and Rizwana Tabassum Durrani. Former President of Women Chamber of Commerce Mrs. Mehnaz Amir Sheikh and Mrs. Naheed Chaudhry Zulfiqar also accompanied the delegation during the stall inspections.
The exhibition featured a variety of stalls, including jewelry, clothing, decoration items, henna art, bridal dresses, and food.
While speaking to the media, Begum Farukh Mukhtar highlighted that Multan is rich in talent, which was evident from the exquisite handmade products displayed at the event. She encouraged women to step into the economic field and emphasized the role of the Women Chamber of Commerce in supporting female entrepreneurs.
Dr. Amna Mehmood Awan stated that the Primary objective of the exhibition was to highlight the work of home-based artisans and provide them with economic stability. She announced that similar exhibitions would be held every six months to offer continuous opportunities for artisans to expand their reach.
Participants, including Mrs. Mehnaz Amir Sheikh, Mrs. Naheed Chaudhry Zulfiqar, Tahira Najam, Masooma Sibtain, Tahmina Munir, and Rizwana Tabassum Durrani, appreciated the initiative and assured their full support for such efforts in the future.
