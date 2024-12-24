Two-day family cultural festival begins at Fort Qasim

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A vibrant two-day family cultural festival commenced in the City of Saints, for recreation of local citizens.

Commissioner Maryum Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari inaugurated the event.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General

Muhammad Saif, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Abu Bakar, MPA Salman Naeem, Maqsooda Ansari, Javed Akhtar Ansari, Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, Ahmad Hassan Dehar, Ejaz Noon,

and Babar Shah. Citizens turned out in large numbers, adding life to the festivities.

The festival featured captivating horse-riding performances and traditional Jhumar dances, which

mesmerized the audience. Children enjoyed amusement rides, while food stalls and various attractions

won hearts.

Commissioner Maryum Khan observed that the festival aimed to provide cultural entertainment opportunities

for the public.

She remarked, "Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we are

spreading the message of joy and cultural pride through such initiatives." She also appreciated the

enthusiastic participation of the public, which boosted the morale of the administration.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari highlighted that the administration had organized

a variety of events to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region. "This family-friendly festival

provides a safe environment and reflects the unique culture of this area. Such events are essential

to promoting Multan's culture globally," he added.

The cultural festival will continue uninterrupted on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.

Earlier, Commissioner Maryum Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari

also inspected various stalls, appreciating the creativity on display.