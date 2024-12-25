Open Menu

Two-day Family Cultural Festival Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The two-day Family Cultural Festival, organised to highlight the rich culture of the "City of Saints" under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, concluded on a joyous note, here on Wednesday.

The event, held at Qasim Fort Stadium, attracted a massive crowd of families and citizens, who enjoyed a variety of cultural and recreational activities. The final day of the festival saw a packed arena as attendees relished a lively musical night and explored the vibrant cultural stalls. Children delighted in the amusement rides, while families appreciated the traditional food stalls and colorful exhibitions. The evening’s highlight was a special performance by renowned singer Ramzan Jani, which received overwhelming applause from the audience.

The closing ceremony was presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar while MPA Salman Naeem and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Saif were also in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner congratulated the district administration on the successful execution of the festival and distributed certificates among participants of various activities.

He said that the festival was part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision to provide entertainment and recreational opportunities to the public. He highlighted the inclusion of diverse events such as pet shows, magic shows and musical nights, along with various cultural stalls to celebrate Multan's heritage.

The festival, filled with vibrant programs and engaging activities, has set a precedent for promoting the cultural essence of Multan.

The district administration pledged to organize similar events in the future to provide citizens with more opportunities to experience and celebrate their local heritage.

