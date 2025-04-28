Two-Day FDI digital Forum begins Tomorrow

A two-day Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Digital Forum will begin on Tuesday, with participants from 45 countries attending the event

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A two-day Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Digital Forum will begin on Tuesday, with participants from 45 countries attending the event.

Briefing the media, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said that more than 40 companies and startups would exhibit their products, while over 35 ministers and government delegations from various countries would also participate.

The event will feature more than 30 international speakers and over 50 CEOs from leading international IT companies.

The DFDI Forum 2025, organized by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication in collaboration with the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), aims to make Pakistan a key hub for digital investment, driving growth and innovation in the digital economy.

More than just a conference, the forum serves as a strategic platform to reshape digital investment trends, empower emerging economies, and promote technological advancements.

Through discussions and collaborations, the forum will create a favorable environment for foreign investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s digital sector.

Key discussions will focus on developing supportive regulatory frameworks, enhancing digital connectivity, and promoting investment-friendly policies.

Organized jointly by the Government of Pakistan and the DCO, the DFDI Forum 2025 is designed to encourage cross-border digital investments, foster innovation, and accelerate economic growth.

The event will bring together investors, policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts from around the world to explore new opportunities in the digital economy.

The forum represents a major opportunity for Pakistan to showcase its technological capabilities and to establish itself as a center for innovation and investment.

With the global tech market increasingly turning to emerging economies for growth, the FDID Forum gives Pakistan a valuable platform to connect internationally, forge partnerships, and influence the global digital investment landscape.

Shaza Fatima said it was a matter of great honor for Pakistan to host the first-ever Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum.

She outlined four main objectives of the forum. The first, she said, is to create a platform where global policymakers can share best practices, strategies, and actions related to digital investment. "Bringing international stakeholders together allows us to exchange valuable insights and experiences," she said.

The second objective is to bridge the gap between the global demand for skills in emerging technologies and the supply of trained human resources.

"We aim to provide training that meets both local and international market needs, helping Pakistani youth—both men and women—find remote and international employment opportunities," she added.

The third objective is to engage with global alliances and partnerships by involving local tech companies. "Through this forum, Pakistan can become a part of major global alliances, promoting digital cooperation at bilateral, multilateral, and organizational levels," the minister said.

The fourth objective is to ensure that Pakistan remains ready for future investment opportunities driven by technological advancement.

"Technology is transforming sectors like manufacturing, health, education, and agriculture. Pakistan must modernize its industries to remain competitive," she added.

Shaza Fatima said that Pakistan would assume the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) in 2026.