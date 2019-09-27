UrduPoint.com
Two Day Festival For Children To Open At Sindh Governor House

A two day festival for children, aged between 5 - 15 years will open at Sindh Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :A two day festival for children, aged between 5 - 15 years will open at Sindh Governor House here on Saturday.

Organizers talking to APP, Friday, said the event being organized with the theme "Sheher-e-Fun Children's Festival," will have no entry fee for the kids.

Children would be provided fun and learning through games and mind challenging activities besides hands on activities in pavilions of arts and crafts, theater, science and environment, books and literature and much more.

Dedicated citizens of Karachi comprising a group of artists, architects, educationists, writers and dramatists having designed the event said children from all strata of society, with absolutely no barrier in terms of their status are being ensured to attend the festival.

They were said to be helped to get engaged in interactive and creatively designed activities so as to raise awareness and motivation in them - paving way for their engagement with thecity.

