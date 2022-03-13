UrduPoint.com

Two-day Festival Organized At BARI To Introduce Youth With Modern Agri Technology Concludes

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Two-day festival organized at BARI to introduce youth with modern agri technology concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day Youth Festival, organized at Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Chakwal with the aim of introducing youth to modern agricultural technology and agribusiness opportunities in collaboration with public and private institutions has concluded.

According to Director BARI, Chakwal, Muhammad Rafiq Dogar, there is a huge potential for development in the agriculture sector.

Young people are the capital of the nation and they can make profits in this sector by adopting modern agricultural production technology.

The purpose of the two-day festival was to encourage the youth to join this sector and use their potential to the fullest.

He further said that BARI, Chakwal had distributed over 2 million olive plants among the farmers to translate this area into olive valley and olive growers in the area were also benefiting from the existing factory set up for extraction of olive oil.

High value crop cultivation was being promoted and in this regard the institute was continuing its research activities, he said adding, this coveted institute was also working for imparting training to the farmers and especially the youth.

The younger generation was more capable of adopting modern agricultural technology, he added.

An exhibition was also organized on this occasion in which various stalls were set up. Fruits, vegetables and other high value crops and their products were on display at these stalls.

In addition, stalls of modern agricultural machinery were also set up. A large number of college and university students and other youth visited these stalls.

He said that BARI is a multi-crop and multi-disciplinary R&D organization working on more than 40 crops strategically important for enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability of farming communities in rainfed region on sustainable basis.

The institute is developing applied Agro-technologies and contributing greatly to Agri. Transformation Plan by focusing on transforming Potohar region into a high value agriculture valley.

The institute is recognized as hub of olive R&D activities in the country and a technology park for rainfed Agri-business as well.

Various value-added products being commercialized by the R&D collaborators such as olive oil, pickles, jams, olive bakery products, honey, peanuts, plants and other products were also available for sale at the event.

395

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Oil Sale Bari Agri Chakwal Hub Event From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

4 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

13 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

14 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

14 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>