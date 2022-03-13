Two-day festival organized at BARI to introduce youth with modern agri technology concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day Youth Festival, organized at Barani Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), Chakwal with the aim of introducing youth to modern agricultural technology and agribusiness opportunities in collaboration with public and private institutions has concluded.

According to Director BARI, Chakwal, Muhammad Rafiq Dogar, there is a huge potential for development in the agriculture sector.

Young people are the capital of the nation and they can make profits in this sector by adopting modern agricultural production technology.

The purpose of the two-day festival was to encourage the youth to join this sector and use their potential to the fullest.

He further said that BARI, Chakwal had distributed over 2 million olive plants among the farmers to translate this area into olive valley and olive growers in the area were also benefiting from the existing factory set up for extraction of olive oil.

High value crop cultivation was being promoted and in this regard the institute was continuing its research activities, he said adding, this coveted institute was also working for imparting training to the farmers and especially the youth.

The younger generation was more capable of adopting modern agricultural technology, he added.

An exhibition was also organized on this occasion in which various stalls were set up. Fruits, vegetables and other high value crops and their products were on display at these stalls.

In addition, stalls of modern agricultural machinery were also set up. A large number of college and university students and other youth visited these stalls.

He said that BARI is a multi-crop and multi-disciplinary R&D organization working on more than 40 crops strategically important for enhancing agricultural productivity and profitability of farming communities in rainfed region on sustainable basis.

The institute is developing applied Agro-technologies and contributing greatly to Agri. Transformation Plan by focusing on transforming Potohar region into a high value agriculture valley.

The institute is recognized as hub of olive R&D activities in the country and a technology park for rainfed Agri-business as well.

Various value-added products being commercialized by the R&D collaborators such as olive oil, pickles, jams, olive bakery products, honey, peanuts, plants and other products were also available for sale at the event.

