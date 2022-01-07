Two-day festival to exhibit work of home-based women entrepreneurs in March

Atomcamp, a private organization will hold a two-day festival in March at F-9 Park to display master pieces of home-based women entrepreneurs to explore market for their products

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Atomcamp, a private organization will hold a two-day festival in March at F-9 Park to display master pieces of home-based women entrepreneurs to explore market for their products.

The two-day activity, titled "WeCamp festival" will be held on March 12 and 13 in which women entrepreneurs from around the country will participate.

The WeCamp festival is the second of the series organized by Atomcamp which will be open for all from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

The participants will display variety of stalls including food items, handicrafts, home dcor, traditional clothes and bedding, whereas a number of entertainment activities for women and children will also be organized.

While talking to APP, WeCamp manager Naheed Ali said, "Standard Operating Procedures to curtail the spread of coronavirus would be strictly implemented including face mask, social distancing and use of sanitizers for all stall holders and visitors".

Chief Executive Officer, Shua Khalid and co-founder Dr Naveed Iftikhar of Atomcamp came up with idea to hold this kind of festival to promote home-based women entrepreneurs through providing a platform to showcase their art and distinctive products.

"Last year in the first WeCamp festival, over 100 women entrepreneurs participated and this time we are expecting registration of around 200", she said adding, "our aim is to help home-based business owners connect to the market and reach more customers to expand their business."Prominent dignitaries are expected to grace the event including diplomats, public officials and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, who is also a facilitator the event.

The deadline for entrepreneurs to apply for stalls is 15th January. Interested entrepreneurs can get their registration through the link: http://tinyurl.com/stallsatwecamp, while those seeking to sponsor the event may contact at http://tinyurl.com/wecamppartners.