UrduPoint.com

Two-day Festival To Exhibit Work Of Home-based Women Entrepreneurs In March

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Two-day festival to exhibit work of home-based women entrepreneurs in March

Atomcamp, a private organization will hold a two-day festival in March at F-9 Park to display master pieces of home-based women entrepreneurs to explore market for their products

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Atomcamp, a private organization will hold a two-day festival in March at F-9 Park to display master pieces of home-based women entrepreneurs to explore market for their products.

The two-day activity, titled "WeCamp festival" will be held on March 12 and 13 in which women entrepreneurs from around the country will participate.

The WeCamp festival is the second of the series organized by Atomcamp which will be open for all from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

The participants will display variety of stalls including food items, handicrafts, home dcor, traditional clothes and bedding, whereas a number of entertainment activities for women and children will also be organized.

While talking to APP, WeCamp manager Naheed Ali said, "Standard Operating Procedures to curtail the spread of coronavirus would be strictly implemented including face mask, social distancing and use of sanitizers for all stall holders and visitors".

Chief Executive Officer, Shua Khalid and co-founder Dr Naveed Iftikhar of Atomcamp came up with idea to hold this kind of festival to promote home-based women entrepreneurs through providing a platform to showcase their art and distinctive products.

"Last year in the first WeCamp festival, over 100 women entrepreneurs participated and this time we are expecting registration of around 200", she said adding, "our aim is to help home-based business owners connect to the market and reach more customers to expand their business."Prominent dignitaries are expected to grace the event including diplomats, public officials and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, who is also a facilitator the event.

The deadline for entrepreneurs to apply for stalls is 15th January. Interested entrepreneurs can get their registration through the link: http://tinyurl.com/stallsatwecamp, while those seeking to sponsor the event may contact at http://tinyurl.com/wecamppartners.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business January March May Women Market Event All From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan impe ..

Int’l community's assistance to Afghanistan imperative for regional peace: COA ..

2 hours ago
 PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpli ..

PITB to develop CMS and establish dedicated helpline for Punjab Mines & Minerals ..

2 hours ago
 Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the ..

Khusro Bakhtiar rules out shortage of Urea in the country

2 hours ago
 India Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on ..

India Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War, Arms Race Prevention

3 minutes ago
 Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa: repo ..

Australia cancels Czech tennis player's visa: reports

3 minutes ago
 Czech player Voracova joins Djokovic in Australian ..

Czech player Voracova joins Djokovic in Australian detention

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.