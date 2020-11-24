Two-day fire safety training by FPAP concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Two-day fire safety training course conducted by Fire Protection Association of Pakistan (FPAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh was concluded here at Hilal-e-Ahmer House, Clifton.

The course was attended by 25 participants from various national organizations and multinational industries.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Kanwar Waseem, Provincial Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent-Sindh and the Vice President of FPAP said that fire can be very dangerous as it not only destroy property, but can cause injuries or even deaths.

A fire in the workplace can also mean the termination of jobs, as many of the offices and factories destroyed by fire in Pakistan are never rebuilt. One of the key strategies to maintaining a safe workplace and preventing fires is fire safety training.

With proper training workers can eliminate fire hazards and respond quickly and efficiently if a fire breaks out, they said and stressed that first aid is as important as fire and safety training because those who know about first aid can respond effectively to any emergency, including fire.

Kanwar Waseem added that the Red Crescent is the largest organization in the world and is also a pioneer of first aid training, urging the participants to spread the message of availing the opportunity to receive fire safety and first aid training under one roof, and to obtain certification that is globally accepted.

Tariq Moen Secretary, FPAP briefed the participants about the FPAP activities.

"FPAP is a voluntary and non-profit organization for promoting fire protection awareness and advancement", said Moen. He especially thanked the Pakistan Red Crescent for its support in conducting these courses on its premises.

Moen further said that without proper training a small occurrence can quickly grow to become a major incident with devastating outcomes. Everyone is at risk if there is a fire. However, there are some workers who may be at greater risk because of when or where they work, or because they're not familiar with the premises or the equipment at the worksite.

Fire safety training can teach workers how to recognize fire hazards, conduct a fire safety risk assessment, prevent a workplace fire, and respond if a fire occurs, he added.

Certificates were distributed among the participants at the end of the ceremony.