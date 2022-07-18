UrduPoint.com

Two-day Firefighting, First-aid Workshop Starts For KP Forest Officials

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Two-day firefighting, first-aid workshop starts for KP Forest officials

The Rescue1122 here on Monday organized a two-day workshop on firefighting and first-aid for the staff of KP Forest Department deputed in upper parts of the district

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rescue1122 here on Monday organized a two-day workshop on firefighting and first-aid for the staff of KP Forest Department deputed in upper parts of the district.

The objective of the workshop was to enhance the skills forest officials in firefighting besides providing first-aid facilities to injure or burn victims in case of any emergency.

The participants were imparted various techniques for fire extinguishing to minimize human lives losses.

The training was organized on the directives of Director General Rescue1122, District Emergency Officer Mohmand Iftikhar Khan Yousufzai and In-charge Training Wing Hayatullah supervised the training.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

12 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought

Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought

43 seconds ago
 Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition f ..

Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

45 seconds ago
 1188 drug addicts including 13 women take into cus ..

1188 drug addicts including 13 women take into custody

47 seconds ago
 UAE CG calls on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Al ..

UAE CG calls on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.