Two-day firefighting, first-aid workshop starts for KP Forest officials

MOHMAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rescue1122 here on Monday organized a two-day workshop on firefighting and first-aid for the staff of KP Forest Department deputed in upper parts of the district.

The objective of the workshop was to enhance the skills forest officials in firefighting besides providing first-aid facilities to injure or burn victims in case of any emergency.

The participants were imparted various techniques for fire extinguishing to minimize human lives losses.

The training was organized on the directives of Director General Rescue1122, District Emergency Officer Mohmand Iftikhar Khan Yousufzai and In-charge Training Wing Hayatullah supervised the training.